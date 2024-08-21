© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Tega Cay officials approve deer sterilization plan

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published August 21, 2024 at 10:08 AM EDT
A doe peers around a tree in Tega Cay, South Carolina, where residents say the deer population had grown out of control.
Mary Ickert
/
Courtesy
A doe peers around a tree in Tega Cay, South Carolina, where residents say the deer population had grown out of control.

The city of Tega Cay tried the culling method to remedy its ever-growing deer population. On Monday, city council approved a new plan to shrink the population.

The plan is to sterilize 200 deer starting in October. Tega Cay city council has asked animal sterilization company White Buffalo to prepare the documents to move ahead.

In January, the city asked sharpshooters to kill over 150 deer. During that same meeting, council members approved a $94,000 agreement. However, the first attempt did not go as planned. They were only able to take out 36 deer.

The new deal will cost the city a little over $300,000 to complete. During Monday night’s meeting, City Manager Charlie Funderburk said the sterilization could solve the deer problem. "Council. I, may be off base here but if we're able to sterilize 200 deer and call 100 and 60 I don't think we're gonna have a deer problem anymore," Funderburk said.

"That's just, that's just me talking. But that's a lot, that's a lot of deer."

According to White Buffalo’s website, its fertility control services cost between $500 to $1,500 per doe. City council still has to approve the funding.
Charlotte Area
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.