Tega Cay officials approve deer sterilization plan

The city of Tega Cay tried the culling method to remedy its ever-growing deer population. On Monday, city council approved a new plan to shrink the population.

The plan is to sterilize 200 deer starting in October. Tega Cay city council has asked animal sterilization company White Buffalo to prepare the documents to move ahead.

In January, the city asked sharpshooters to kill over 150 deer. During that same meeting, council members approved a $94,000 agreement. However, the first attempt did not go as planned. They were only able to take out 36 deer.

The new deal will cost the city a little over $300,000 to complete. During Monday night’s meeting, City Manager Charlie Funderburk said the sterilization could solve the deer problem. "Council. I, may be off base here but if we're able to sterilize 200 deer and call 100 and 60 I don't think we're gonna have a deer problem anymore," Funderburk said.

"That's just, that's just me talking. But that's a lot, that's a lot of deer."

According to White Buffalo’s website, its fertility control services cost between $500 to $1,500 per doe. City council still has to approve the funding.

