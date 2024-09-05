Ahead of Trump visit Friday, Dems keep up the pressure in NC

On Wednesday, North Carolina Democrats held a virtual press conference about how the upcoming election could impact reproductive freedoms.

Ahead of Republican candidate Donald Trump’s visit to Charlotte on Friday, state democrats are taking an offensive charge with state representatives.

During a virtual press conference, Sens. Natalie Murdock, Sydney Batch, and reproductive rights advocates said Donald Trump’s election could further limit reproductive rights in the state. Batch noted Republicans in the state legislature already limited most abortions to 12 weeks.

“Trump wants to go farther,” Batch said. “He wants to ban abortion before most women even know that they're pregnant.

“He and his lackeys are putting birth control and the lives of women on the chopping block. And he plans to go even further, potentially even jeopardizing IVF treatment. Women in North Carolina know how much is on the line in this election."

Last year, in North Carolina a federal judge allowed the state's abortion law to stand. Previously abortion was legal in the state for up to 20 weeks.

Earlier this week, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) joined other leaders in Charlotte to blast Trump's economic proposals. North Carolina is back in play as a swing state since Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee, with polls showing the race in a dead heat.

