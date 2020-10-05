-
Child care, student loans, wages, the economy. These were some of the issues President Obama addressed Wednesday at ImaginOn in uptown Charlotte. But the…
It’s becoming clear that North Carolina’s state budget is not as advertised by House and Senate leaders. Take teacher’s assistants. School districts will…
My previous post looked at what has become one of the key competitive races for a U.S. Senate seat, following the closing of the filing period. But it…
Those seeking political office had until noon today to file for this year’s election. Two races in particular are fielding a large number of candidates.…
A recent article in the Charlotte Observer had the headline asking, “Voting fight: Is it race or politics?”For intensely partisan observers, the…
With Washington’s mess garnering the nation’s attention, many voters would like a chance to register their complaints against DC right now. And while they…
As the game of gridlock “chicken” in Washington continues to march on, commentators are trying to explain “how did we get to this point of…
With several months of Moral Monday protests under way, the North Carolina General Assembly may be feeling the heat of the dog days of summer, especially…
With the release of the provocative and no holds barred “NC 2013 Legislative Strategy” memo as reported by The Charlotte Observer, liberal advocacy groups…
Back in 1831, U.S. Senator William Macy coined the phrase “to the victor go the spoils. In a war or other contest, the winner gets the booty.” In our…