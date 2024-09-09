City Council votes to spend extra $11m for Eastland sports complex

The Charlotte City Council voted Monday night to approve spending an additional $11.3 million to redevelop part of the old Eastland Mall site into a sports complex.

Council members already voted last year to spend $30 million to subsidize the project, which will include an indoor sports and entertainment facility, with room for basketball, volleyball, pickleball and soccer.

But the city said the developer needed an additional $11 million, raising the total public funding to more than $41 million.

While council members are often critical of similar cost overruns, there was no dissent Monday — given their long history struggling to redevelop the Eastland site. The city bought the mall in 2012 and tore it down a year later.

It’s been empty since then.

Mayor Vi Lyles praised the city’s effort and patience.

“Let’s make sure that at the end of this day we celebrate everyone of you who began that journey. And we really appreciate you,” Lyles said.

She then called for a vote, which was unanimous. The crowd cheered.