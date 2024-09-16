Charlotte starts fining drivers this week under new street parking rules

The city of Charlotte has begun fining drivers who forget to feed on-street parking meters after 6 p.m. in uptown Charlotte and South End.

Previously, drivers could park on the street for free after 6 p.m., but now must pay through 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, under new rules that took effect Sept. 3. Parking on Sundays remains free.

Over the last two weeks, city code enforcement staff left warning notes on vehicles that failed to pay for street parking on required days after 6 p.m.

Effective this week, the grace period is over, and drivers who forget to pay could get a ticket. On-street parking in Charlotte costs $1.50 an hour, with a limit of two hours.