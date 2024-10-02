Blue Ridge Parkway closed in NC as storm recovery continues

The Blue Ridge Parkway remains closed in North Carolina as storm recovery continues, officials said Wednesday.

It's the start of the busiest season along the parkway, with fall underway and leaves beginning to change color. The economic impact is likely to fall most heavily on mountain towns that are dealing with the dual blow of physical destruction and the loss of tourist revenue this fall.

"There is no date for reopening any parts of the road," the NPS said in a statement.