© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Blue Ridge Parkway closed in NC as storm recovery continues

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published October 2, 2024 at 12:36 PM EDT

The Blue Ridge Parkway remains closed in North Carolina as storm recovery continues, officials said Wednesday.

It's the start of the busiest season along the parkway, with fall underway and leaves beginning to change color. The economic impact is likely to fall most heavily on mountain towns that are dealing with the dual blow of physical destruction and the loss of tourist revenue this fall.

"There is no date for reopening any parts of the road," the NPS said in a statement.

Charlotte Area
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports