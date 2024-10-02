© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Washed out road
Helene: Aftermath and Recovery
Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26, 2024. Weakened to a tropical depression, the massive storm moved across the Carolinas dumping rain. The catastrophic flooding caused by Helene has devastated much of western South Carolina and North Carolina.

‘Outrageous heroism’: Avery County continues search and rescues after floodwaters recede

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published October 2, 2024 at 10:15 AM EDT
Road washed into creek
Duncan McFadyen
/
For WFAE
Landslides, downed powerlines and washed-out roads made travel to and from Linville and Newland impossible during Tropical Storm Helene.

Avery County is still conducting water rescues for individuals caught in last week’s flooding from Tropical Storm Helene. The county has three confirmed deaths, according to Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley.

“We hope that’s all,” Henley said. “But this has been a big event, and to this magnitude, I would say that we'll have some more.”

In Newland, the flood lifted entire homes. These structures rammed other buildings, dislodging them and carrying them downstream.

Despite the unprecedented flooding, Henley said Avery County will weather the storm.

Road conditions, cell service, and power access are improving daily. Private and military helicopters have been airdropping food and supplies for people and livestock.

Neighbors are helping deliver supplies and connect generators. The county converted the fairgrounds in Newland into an emergency hub, where bilingual responders conduct wellness checks.

Firefighters have also come from across the country, like a 14-member team from Delaware who drove down on Sunday. They’re stationed at the Linville Volunteer Fire Department.

“We are by far, I think, the luckiest district,” said Levin Sudderth, assistant chief at Linville Volunteer Fire Department. “We've sent teams down south, where they've been really washed out. We've been hosting the ‘swiftwater’ teams because they don't have a place to stay.”

Scenes in Newland, N.C.
Duncan McFadyen
/
For WFAE
A washed-out road in Newland, N.C.

The Swiftwater and Flood Rescue Teams are specially trained to search for missing persons in fast-moving waters after floods. However, Helene washed away their stations.

Sudderth said that although flooding surpassed anything the county has seen in living memory, mountain people have continued to stick by mountain people.

“The blessings have outweighed the tragedy, in the sense that, for every terrible, awful story I've heard, there have been at least three to five of just outrageous heroism,” Sudderth said.

Information and support resources for western North Carolina:

Sign up for our weekly climate newsletter
Energy & Environment
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner