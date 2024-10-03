Asheville's water system might not be repaired for weeks

Asheville's water system could take weeks to fully repair, according to city officials. When Helene brought floods to the region, it severely damaged water distribution pipes and washed away roads to the system's facilities. Officials say water service will return to some areas before others. Buncombe County is also in need of water for residents in Asheville and other cities throughout the county, for cleaning and irrigation. Avril Pinder is the county's manager.

"We've been working diligently to find a provider that would truck water in as well for non-potable so people are not using the drinking water for flushing toilets. I've not been successful," Pinder said.

The county is working with FEMA to find a bulk distributor of non-potable water. In the meantime, the county says residents can gather their own non-potable water from places like creeks to flush their toilets.