FEMA combatting rumors federal government will take aid recipients' land

As recovery efforts continue in Western North Carolina. Officials from the Federal Emergency are still battling misinformation that’s keeping those in need from applying for resources. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell spoke at a briefing at the Asheville airport on Tuesday and said one rumor circulating is that the government will take land from people who don’t pay the money back.

"The biggest effect I would say is people that have been impacted are afraid to apply for our assistance. Assistance that then they can get a hotel room, they can get reimbursement for some of the costs or damages to their home. If I can't get them to apply, I can't give them the money and the resources that they're eligible for," she said.

Criswell repeatedly emphasized the rumors are not true and urged people to apply for relief.