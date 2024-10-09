© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

FEMA combatting rumors federal government will take aid recipients' land

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 9, 2024 at 11:55 AM EDT

As recovery efforts continue in Western North Carolina. Officials from the Federal Emergency are still battling misinformation that’s keeping those in need from applying for resources. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell spoke at a briefing at the Asheville airport on Tuesday and said one rumor circulating is that the government will take land from people who don’t pay the money back.

"The biggest effect I would say is people that have been impacted are afraid to apply for our assistance. Assistance that then they can get a hotel room, they can get reimbursement for some of the costs or damages to their home. If I can't get them to apply, I can't give them the money and the resources that they're eligible for," she said.

Criswell repeatedly emphasized the rumors are not true and urged people to apply for relief.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
