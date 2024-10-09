Postal service slowly being restored throughout western NC

Hurricane Helene has disrupted services and operations for many organizations – including the Postal Service’s ability to deliver mail and packages – throughout the entire Southeast region.

In a press release, the postal service says it has worked around the clock to restore operations wherever safely possible. However, there is still a significant backlog of mail and packages and closed routes in the areas hit hardest by the storm.

As of Monday, all USPS North Carolina processing facilities and most retail and delivery units have reopened. Where retail and delivery units remain inaccessible, postal offices have relocated operations to nearby locations and are further deploying mobile retail units to provide retail and delivery services to impacted communities as quickly as possible.