NEWS BRIEFS

Hurricane Helene recovery on Mountain Island continues

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published October 21, 2024 at 10:54 AM EDT

Weeks after Hurricane Helene swept through the Carolinas, cleanup efforts continued in the mountain and just just north of Charlotte. While much of the Charlotte Metro area dealt with the heavy rain, wind and minimal flooding, just north of the city, the Mountain Island had severe flooding.

During the storm the floodgates at the Cowans Ford Dam were opened and the water flowed downstream along the Catawba River which led to several communities being evacuated.

Since then, officials have conducted 200 building inspections, collected over 100 tons of tree debris and Mecklenburg County was granted a FEMA Disaster declaration. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Deputy Director Robert Graham said officials are looking at more than storm damage.

Not only will we be looking at recovery operations, but we'll be looking at hazard mitigation efforts," Graham said. "So we'll be working very closely with stormwater and Luisa and our subject matter experts to identify projects that will help to mitigate further flooding."

Graham also said, emergency management officials are in the process of establishing a disaster recovery center in the area. FEMA disaster assistance is available in the county and more information on how to obtain it is at disaster assistance dot gov or call 800-621-3362
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
