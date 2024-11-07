Charlotte region marks Veterans Day with parades, tributes

Cities and towns around Charlotte will mark the Veterans Day holiday this weekend with parades, ceremonies and tributes.

On Friday, the city of Rock Hill will host a veterans tribute ceremony at Glencairn Garden at 11 a.m.

On Saturday, the city of Charlotte's Veterans Day parade steps off at 11 a.m. in uptown.

Parades and ceremonies are also planned over the holiday weekend in Huntersville, Mooresville, Davidson, Cornelius, Waxhaw and Indian Trail.