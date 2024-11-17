Thousands race in 20th annual Charlotte marathon

Thousands of runners crossed the finish line in uptown Charlotte on Saturday at the 20th annual Novant Health Charlotte Marathon.

Organizers said for the first time the event was a sell-out, with some 9,600 runners signed up to compete across all distances. Runners participated from all 50 states and 19 countries.

Adam Jones, 22, of Winston Salem, won the men's marathon, sprinting across the finish line in 2 hours, 26 minutes and 50 seconds. He told race organizers it was his first time running a marathon.

Jessica Barkley, 40, of Moore County, won the women's title in 3 hours, 1 minute and 41 seconds. She said she grew up in Charlotte, and though the course was "a little hilly," she "got through it. That's all that matters."

The winners of the 2024 half marathon were Max Dimuccio, of Chapel Hill, and Laurel Carpenter, of Fort Lauderdale. The winners of the Chick-fil-A 5K were Austin Duckworth and Elizabeth Laseter, both of Charlotte.

The race began at 7:20 a.m. on South Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte. Runners followed a winding course that took them through NoDa, Plaza Midwood, Myers Park, then back to the finish line in uptown beside Truist Field.

As in past years, organizers planned to donate race proceeds to the Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital. Race organizers were still calculating proceeds from this year's event Saturday afternoon, but said last year, the event raised more than $138,000.

Charlotte Marathon / Courtesy Runners hit the pavement at the start of the 2024 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon on South Tryon Street on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.

Some ran for glory, others for brunch

At a pack-up pick-up Friday afternoon at the Charlotte Convention Center, many runners said they were excited to put their bodies and minds to the test.

Wyatt Lawyer said this would be his seventh marathon, but his first in Charlotte. He said he moved here from Chicago about six months ago.

"As a new Charlotte transplant, I figure this is about the best way there is to see all the city," he said.

Rebecca Brennan said she planned to wake up early on Saturday so she could properly prepare herself.

"Stretching is huge, and drinking just, just enough coffee," she said. "You've got to find that right line between enough to get the energy, but not too much where you're going to have to go to the bathroom in the middle of the race. It's the hardest part — well, behind the running."

Maya Rudisill picked up her race packet with her cousin, Zachary Ray. She said her whole family was in town to run together. They came from Washington, D.C., Memphis and other cities, and they planned to celebrate with a post-race family meal.

"My sister and I make a huge brunch for everyone that ran," Rudisill said. "She makes really good salmon cakes. I make a quiche. We make biscuits. So everyone that ran gets to eat a really good meal to celebrate."