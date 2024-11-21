Lovin’ Life Music Festival announces headliners

The Lovin’ Life Music festival has announced its headliners for next year’s multi-day music festival in uptown Charlotte. The Dave Matthews Band, Gwen Stefani and Benson Boone will be headliners for the 2025 edition of the festival.

💘 In honor of Round 1 of 50+ artists, two fans are coming VIP style! “No doubt” we’re living out best life! Please welcome 3x GRAMMY Award winner, Gwen Stefani to Lovin’ Life Music Fest! Get your tickets now at https://t.co/cW519umdoy - $39* payment plans available.



Additional artists will be announced at a later date.