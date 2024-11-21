© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Lovin’ Life Music Festival announces headliners

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published November 21, 2024 at 5:41 PM EST

The Lovin’ Life Music festival has announced its headliners for next year’s multi-day music festival in uptown Charlotte. The Dave Matthews Band, Gwen Stefani and Benson Boone will be headliners for the 2025 edition of the festival.

Additional artists will be announced at a later date.
