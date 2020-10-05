Entertainment

-
Rosetta Tharpe was a huge star in her era and set the template for rock and roll. So why was she absent from popular consciousness after her death — and why did it take decades to revive her legacy?
-
Farah Jasmine Griffin's 2001 book on Billie Holiday posed a challenge to biographers and our understanding of Holiday. Here, she reflects on her changing connection to Lady Day since its release.
-
When Wang's grandmother was diagnosed with terminal cancer, the family flew to China to see her, but decided not to tell her the prognosis. "I turned out to be a surprisingly good liar," Wang says.
-
Everyone in Lulu Wang's family knew her grandmother was dying — except her grandmother. Her new film about that episode stars Awkwafina in a surprisingly funny feature about terminal cancer.
-
Lizzo is a singer, writer, rapper, producer and classically trained flutist who has been working towards her incredible, star-making moment for a long time.
-
The 50th anniversary Jazz Fest: The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival box set, out now, focuses on jazz legends and rising stars from the region.
-
Thanks to a sure(ish) grip on Marvel's mutants-as-metaphor approach to storytelling, the film brings a classic comics storyline to life. Sure, it's melodramatic — but that's the X-Men for you.
-
The flute-playing pop star celebrates self-acceptance on her latest album, Cuz I Love You. "About 10 years ago, I made the decision that I just wanted to be happy with my body," she says.
-
Singer, rapper and dancer Lizzo has been playing the flute since she was in junior high. The diverse set of songs on her new album showcase an immensely ambitious — and talented — artist.
-
With a nod to Prince and starring two of music's most charismatic women, "Tempo" fully delivers on its dreamed-of collaboration.