Laugh out loud: Live comedy is on the rise in Charlotte

Stand-up comedy has tripled in size over the last decade, according to Bloomberg. The industry that grossed $371 million in ticket sales in 2012 reported closing in on nearly $1 billion in 2023. Since the pandemic, streaming comedy is an activity you can almost do 24/7 now, with some considering it “the war for laughs” between major streaming companies like Netflix and Hulu .

The Queen City is cashing in on the moment, as jokesters riddle the city with new venues and emerging talent.

From secret shows, like Don’t Tell Comedy’s pop-up shows , to reconfiguring underutilized space at Duckworth’s Grill and Tap to include The Comedy Club at Duckworth’s, talent seekers are looking to fill seats and provide more opportunities to laugh.

Comedy, for some, is a form of escapism — and for others, comedy is community. From lessons to improve your improv to classes cultivating Charlotte’s next comedians, the interest is here and organizations are providing space and coaching. Also, social media has changed the landscape for newcomers. Don’t Tell Comedy’s CEO Kyle Kazanjian-Amory says “social media democratized comedy. You don’t need these traditional industry gatekeepers in order to have a career.”

On this episode, we speak to industry insiders to discuss breaking out of the comedy slump caused by pandemic lockdowns. They’ll also share insight on a city looking to capitalize on the moment by growing this comedy community, one punchline at a time.

GUESTS

Cale Evans, actor, improviser, and coach; founder of Queen City Comedy

James Gaghan, talent buyer and director of programming at The Comedy Club at Duckworth’s and The Comedy Loft of DC

Jason Allen King, comedian, actor, writer and coach