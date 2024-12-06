© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Police: Man had devices of mass destruction in Huntersville apartment

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published December 6, 2024 at 6:32 PM EST

A 42-year-old man has been charged with possessing devices of mass destruction inside his Huntersville apartment.

Police have identified the man as Justin Lloyd Coleman. He was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 4 in connection with domestic violence incidents in September and November 2024.

Following his arrest, police searched his residence at the Huntersville Commons Apartments and found the suspected devices along with several firearms. He’s being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail without bond.
