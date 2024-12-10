Morganton reschedules Christmas parade due to rainy weather

The Morganton Christmas Parade has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m., the city announced Tuesday morning.

The parade had been scheduled for tonight, Dec. 10, with floats, characters, and marching bands with the theme of "Candy Land."

The city cited inclement weather in making the decision to reschedule.

"We apologize for any inconvenience and hope that our community can still come out to enjoy the Morganton Christmas Parade," the city said in a statement.

The rescheduled parade will still follow the route along Green and Sterling streets.