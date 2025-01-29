© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg County Commissioners say more taxes may be needed

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published January 29, 2025 at 4:35 PM EST

The Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners began their annual budget retreat Wednesday in Winston Salem. Commissioners said more taxes might be needed.

Commissioners began their annual retreat to discuss the county's financial status and review policies before the new budget is adopted this summer.

As the county heads towards a new fiscal year, expenses continue to rise . Costs include increases in pay for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools staff, as well as for county employees. County manager Dena Diorio told commissioners the county faces a $61 million increase in anticipated total spending so far, but that number could increase.

Last year, commissioners approved a $2.5 billion budget that resulted in a modest property tax increase. However, Commissioner Mark Jerrell said with the current budget outlook, another increase may be on the horizon.

"We're in a belt-tightening spot this fiscal year, the upcoming fiscal year, and so it is what it is unless we want to consider a tax increase," Jerrell said.

This week, Commissioners will also discuss the county’s Equity Action Plan, the Land Acquisition Strategy, and other items. The retreat ends on Friday afternoon.
Tags
Charlotte Area mecklenburg county board of commissioners
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.