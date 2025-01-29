Mecklenburg County Commissioners say more taxes may be needed

The Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners began their annual budget retreat Wednesday in Winston Salem. Commissioners said more taxes might be needed.

Commissioners began their annual retreat to discuss the county's financial status and review policies before the new budget is adopted this summer.

As the county heads towards a new fiscal year, expenses continue to rise . Costs include increases in pay for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools staff, as well as for county employees. County manager Dena Diorio told commissioners the county faces a $61 million increase in anticipated total spending so far, but that number could increase.

Last year, commissioners approved a $2.5 billion budget that resulted in a modest property tax increase. However, Commissioner Mark Jerrell said with the current budget outlook, another increase may be on the horizon.

"We're in a belt-tightening spot this fiscal year, the upcoming fiscal year, and so it is what it is unless we want to consider a tax increase," Jerrell said.

This week, Commissioners will also discuss the county’s Equity Action Plan, the Land Acquisition Strategy, and other items. The retreat ends on Friday afternoon.