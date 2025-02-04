Mecklenburg County to vote on plans for new center supporting abuse survivors

Mecklenburg County Commissioners will vote tonight on whether to proceed with the development of a center aimed at centralizing support for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and other forms of abuse.

The county is partnering with community advocacy groups to bring “The Umbrella Center” to Charlotte’s Albemarle Road corridor in east Charlotte. The goal of the center is to serve as a hub for a range of services, including counseling and emotional well-being support for people dealing with different forms of abuse and trauma.

Talbot Snow helps oversee the project plans with Safe Alliance, one of the groups involved.

“We are working with families, we're getting children services that they need. Parents services they need to heal," Snow said. “And with that, parents are more likely to stay in their jobs — kids are more likely to stay in school. We are able to provide that safety net of services that targets violence and the causes of it.”

The Umbrella Center is expected to serve more than 10,000 people a year. So far, about $40 million has been raised for the estimated $46 million project. The county plans to contribute $10 million, while the city of Charlotte is expected to provide $5 million.

The remaining funds are expected to be raised through a capital campaign.

If approved, Snow says construction on the center is expected to begin this spring, with the opening planned for next year.