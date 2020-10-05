-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are seeing an increase in domestic violence calls since the county’s stay-at-home order for the coronavirus pandemic went…
-
Domestic violence reports are on the rise in Charlotte, as stay-at-home orders and other stresses related to the COVID-19 outbreak bring turmoil to…
-
The coronavirus outbreak is making us all think a little differently — about how we interact with each other, how we work, and how we stay safe. Listeners…
-
Mecklenburg County has launched a new electronic system for domestic violence victims to get protective orders, the state court system announced…
-
WALTERBORO, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Colleton…
-
Attorney General Josh Stein announced Wednesday a new tool that the state Department of Justice and some police departments will use to prevent homicides…
-
Those who handle domestic violence cases in Mecklenburg County are zeroing in on a particular crime - strangulation. In June, CMPD investigators,…
-
Law enforcement officials say four homicides and multiple shootings in the Charlotte area over the past week involved domestic violence. And, police and…
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they get more than 40,000 domestic violence calls a year - or 25 a day. The area has plenty of legal and social services…
-
The Post and Courier of Charleston is the winner of this year's Pulitzer Prize for Public Service. The newspaper last year published a seven-part series…