© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Focus: Corridors of Opportunity
A skyline that sprouts new buildings at a dizzying pace. Neighborhoods dotted with new breweries and renovated mills. Thousands of new apartments springing up beside light rail lines. The signs of Charlotte’s booming prosperity are everywhere. But that prosperity isn’t spread evenly. And from Charlotte’s “corridors of opportunity,” it can seem a long way off, more like a distant promise than the city’s reality.

'It gives me joy': Charlotte volunteer converts school bus to bring art to kids impacted by domestic violence

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published December 19, 2025 at 1:06 PM EST
Charlotte resident Bunny Gregory has converted a school bus to bring arts to kids in low-income communities and children impacted by domestic violence.
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
Charlotte resident Bunny Gregory has converted a school bus to bring arts to kids in low-income communities and children impacted by domestic violence.

A yellow school bus is probably a familiar sight on your morning commute. In Charlotte, a local artist has turned one bus into a mobile art studio and uses it to bring art to kids in the city’s mostly low-income communities. For 60-year-old Bunny Gregory, art was once a way to escape child abuse. She now aims to support other children and families in the same situation.

Bunny Gregory pulled a small trolley off a yellow school bus parked in uptown Charlotte outside the VAPA Center one recent afternoon.

She dragged it to her truck, which was parked nearby, before she began unloading.

“Now I’m getting off buckets of water because right now I don’t have a water source on the bus,” Gregory said. "So, when I paint, I do have to carry five-gallon buckets of water with lids, so I clean up my mess.”

Bunny Gregory, 60, sets up paint for kids to use before they get on the "Underground Art Bus."
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
Bunny Gregory, 60, sets up paint for kids to use before they get on the "Underground Art Bus."

Gregory is heading to west Charlotte to provide kids with a chance to paint at Safe Alliance. Safe Alliance supports individuals, children, and families impacted by human trafficking, sexual assault, and domestic violence. Something Gregory knows about.

“I was (a) victim of sexual and verbal abuse when I was younger,” Gregory said. "And had it not been for art or having a way to express creativity, I don’t know where I’d be.” 

Gregory says she was a victim of child abuse by her father. As for why she volunteers with kids, she says.

"It fills me up. It really keeps me going,” Gregory said. "It gives me joy because I feel like I missed a lot of that when I was younger. So, I’m kind of living through them.”

Charlotte artist Bunny Gregory sits inside the “Underground Art Bus.” She hopes to fully renovate the bus and add solar panels to power it. Gregory plans to teach art to children in the city’s low-income Corridors of Opportunity.
Race & Equity
Charlotte artist hopes solar power will bring art to low-income children by bus
Elvis Menayese

After the bus is loaded with paint brushes, buckets of water, and painting sheets, Gregory grabs her keys and sets off. At Safe Alliance’s security-gated building, Gregory chats with Sarah-Kate Pease, the group's director of corporate and community engagement.

“Gorgeous day for all this,” Pease said.

“It’s so pretty out here. It really is,” Gregory said. "You know this whole experience. Even that first day it kind of rained a bit, it wasn’t bad.”

Sarah-Kate Pease is the director of corporate and community engagement at Safe Alliance.
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
Sarah-Kate Pease is the director of corporate and community engagement at Safe Alliance.

Pease says she’s pleased Gregory is here with her bus.

“I just love that she wants to give back and kind of provide that same outlet that she has discovered as an outlet for herself after overcoming her trauma,” Pease said.

On the bus, about a handful of kids painted and left their handprints on the walls. Others needed Gregory's help so they could make their mark.

One child who WFAE is not naming for safety concerns said, "I want green." While another child asked Gregory for some black paint.

“You want me to make you a plate with some extra colors?” Gregory said.

Gregory's question was met with a nod from the child.

“I will do that for you! I got you,” Gregory said.

Children from Safe Alliance's site leave handprints on the "Underground Art bus."
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
Children from Safe Alliance's site leave handprints on the "Underground Art bus."

As for what it's like seeing so many kids on the bus while their parents stand nearby, Gregory said.

“Oh, I love it, Gregory said. “I love it because I get to see them have fun, and I don’t have to discipline them.”

With thousands of children in Charlotte affected by abuse, 60-year-old Gregory and the Underground Art Bus have a few more miles left to roll.

Sign up for EQUALibrium


SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please support our journalism by contributing today.
Tags
Race & Equity Domestic Violence
Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE.
See stories by Elvis Menayese