Waymo autonomous ride-hailing service coming to Charlotte

A fully autonomous ride-hailing service is expected to be on the streets of Charlotte soon.

Waymo confirmed Wednesday that the company is getting ready to bring its driverless cars to Charlotte. But officials didn’t say exactly when it will begin.

Earlier this week, several Waymo autonomous vehicles were spotted in a parking lot near the Carolina Panthers’ practice field on the city’s west side. The sighting raised questions about when the company plans to start testing on the roads.

North Carolina law allows fully autonomous vehicles on public roads. Lawmakers opened the door in 2017, when they passed House Bill 469 to set basic rules for self-driving cars in the state and pre-empt cities from regulating the services.

Waymo, which is owned by Google, already runs its service in a dozen cities, including Atlanta, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

