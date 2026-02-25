© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Waymo autonomous ride-hailing service coming to Charlotte

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published February 25, 2026 at 4:01 PM EST

A fully autonomous ride-hailing service is expected to be on the streets of Charlotte soon.

Waymo confirmed Wednesday that the company is getting ready to bring its driverless cars to Charlotte. But officials didn’t say exactly when it will begin.

Earlier this week, several Waymo autonomous vehicles were spotted in a parking lot near the Carolina Panthers’ practice field on the city’s west side. The sighting raised questions about when the company plans to start testing on the roads.

North Carolina law allows fully autonomous vehicles on public roads. Lawmakers opened the door in 2017, when they passed House Bill 469 to set basic rules for self-driving cars in the state and pre-empt cities from regulating the services.

Waymo, which is owned by Google, already runs its service in a dozen cities, including Atlanta, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Tags
News from the Carolinas Business
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.