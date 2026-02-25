© 2026 WFAE

Lawsuit challenges warrantless immigration arrests across North Carolina

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published February 25, 2026 at 4:02 PM EST
Shattered glass from U.S. citizen Willy Aceituno’s car window lay in the parking lot of a South Boulevard shopping center after CBP agents broke the window during an encounter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. Aceituno is one of five plaintiffs named in the lawsuit.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Shattered glass from U.S. citizen Willy Aceituno’s car window lay in the parking lot of a South Boulevard shopping center after CBP agents broke the window during an encounter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025.

The Department of Homeland Security is facing a new class action lawsuit in North Carolina, accusing officers of making illegal, warrantless arrests, including of U.S. citizens.

A lawsuit filed Tuesday by the ACLU of North Carolina, Southern Coalition for Social Justice and Democracy Forward claims federal immigration agents are breaking the law by arresting people without warrants or probable cause.

The lawsuit names five plaintiffs, and four of those are U.S. citizens. All say they were stopped or detained by immigration agents with no legal justification. Three of them were arrested during Border Patrol’s Charlotte operation in November.

ACLU of North Carolina Legal Director Kristi Graunke says agents are supposed to follow strict rules and not use extreme force.

“We are asking the court to say that ICE cannot behave this way, that CBP cannot behave this way, that the Department of Homeland Security has to follow its own rules and regulations," Graunke said.

The case was filed in federal court in Charlotte. WFAE reached out to DHS for comment, but had not received a response as of Wednesday afternoon.

Race & Equity Immigration and Customs EnforcementImmigrationACLU
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
