A Mecklenburg County judge says the city of Charlotte and CMPD do not immediately have to release contracts and other public records detailing spending on…
A North Carolina Superior Court judge on Friday ordered CMPD to temporarily halt the use of force against peaceful protests. The ruling came from a…
Three Greensboro residents living in poverty who have solicited money in public are challenging a city ordinance that criminalizes aggressive…
The ACLU and Lambda Legal have filed a revised lawsuit that says transgender people in North Carolina are still harmed under the law that replaced HB2.The…
A federal appeals court ruled Friday that Rowan County’s practice of having elected officials open meetings with Christian prayer and asking residents to…
Updated 1:25 p.m.The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to hear an appeal seeking to reinstate North Carolina's controversial 2013 overhaul of voting…
The First Amendment prohibits establishment of an official religion in the U.S. When a government body steers too close to that, federal courts have…
A federal appeals court will decide whether it's legal for Rowan County's elected commissioners to lead Christian prayers at meetings. All 15 judges on…
Charlotte officials are taking a long look at the city's five-year-old "Extraordinary Event" ordinance. They're trying to gauge whether it works and how…
A former teacher of the year who was fired from Charlotte Catholic High School after announcing on Facebook that he was marrying his longtime same-sex…