ICE detains four people at Mecklenburg County Courthouse

Four people were taken into custody Tuesday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse in uptown Charlotte.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, three attorneys interfered with ICE agents as they carried out the arrests. One attorney questioned agents about whether they had a warrant, while two others stood near elevators inside the courthouse.

The sheriff’s office said one of the attorneys repeatedly shouted for a deputy and tried to stop ICE agents as they escorted two of the arrestees downstairs.

ICE officers told the sheriff’s office that attorneys or others who impede arrests in the future could be taken into custody, according to MCSO.

WFAE reached out to ICE for comment, but has not received a response.