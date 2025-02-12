© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Valentine's Day marks 25 years since the disappearance of Asha Degree

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published February 12, 2025 at 5:01 PM EST
Asha Degree
Wikimedia
/
Commons
Asha Degree

This week marks 25 years since a girl from Shelby went missing in what’s still the region’s most notorious missing person case.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are still on the case for the girl nicknamed “Shelby’s Sweetheart.”

On Valentine’s Day in 2000, 9-year-old Asha Degree went missing after leaving her home just outside Shelby that morning. She was last seen walking along a road in the pre-dawn darkness. Since then, investigators found her backpack, some pieces of clothing and other bits of evidence, but no solid leads on Asha.

Last year, the FBI and Cleveland County Sheriff's Office searched a home and removed evidence they said was connected to the case. Investigators also searched a car at a nearby home, but no human remains were found.

As the search for leads continues for local law enforcement agencies, investigators and residents insist they’re not giving up. Lt. Jordan Bowen was a boy nearly the same age as Degree. He said as a local, the case is still on the minds of those in the community.

You've got other people in the case that, like me, may have just been a citizen or a child in the community,"

"We all, regardless of what our age is, regardless of what our status is or our position in the community, we all want the same answer and that's to find out what happened to Asha Degree. To bring her home, to get some closure for the family, and there's nothing that we're gonna stop at to find that answer," Bowen said.

The FBI is is offering up $45,000 to anyone with information related to Degree’s disappearance.
Tags
Charlotte Area Cleveland County Sheriff's Office
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.