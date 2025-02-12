Valentine's Day marks 25 years since the disappearance of Asha Degree

This week marks 25 years since a girl from Shelby went missing in what’s still the region’s most notorious missing person case.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are still on the case for the girl nicknamed “Shelby’s Sweetheart.”

On Valentine’s Day in 2000, 9-year-old Asha Degree went missing after leaving her home just outside Shelby that morning. She was last seen walking along a road in the pre-dawn darkness. Since then, investigators found her backpack, some pieces of clothing and other bits of evidence, but no solid leads on Asha.

Last year, the FBI and Cleveland County Sheriff's Office searched a home and removed evidence they said was connected to the case. Investigators also searched a car at a nearby home, but no human remains were found.

As the search for leads continues for local law enforcement agencies, investigators and residents insist they’re not giving up. Lt. Jordan Bowen was a boy nearly the same age as Degree. He said as a local, the case is still on the minds of those in the community.

You've got other people in the case that, like me, may have just been a citizen or a child in the community,"

"We all, regardless of what our age is, regardless of what our status is or our position in the community, we all want the same answer and that's to find out what happened to Asha Degree. To bring her home, to get some closure for the family, and there's nothing that we're gonna stop at to find that answer," Bowen said.

The FBI is is offering up $45,000 to anyone with information related to Degree’s disappearance.

