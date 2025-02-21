© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Hickory reopens Riverwalk Bridge, repairs damage from Helene

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published February 21, 2025 at 6:26 PM EST
Cyclists pedal along the Riverwalk outerwater bridge in Hickory, N.C.
City of Hickory
/
Courtesy
Cyclists pedal along the Riverwalk outerwater bridge in Hickory, N.C.

The city of Hickory has reopened its Riverwalk Outerwater Bridge, a pedestrian and cycling bridge that runs over Lake Hickory on the Catawba River.

The bridge had been closed since late September after Hurricane Helene damaged a section of its handrail.

The city closed the bridge while custom handrailing was manufactured and installed.

"The City appreciates everyone's patience while the necessary repairs were being made to safely reopen the bridge for public use," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The bridge is now again open for pedestrians and cyclists coming from Geitner Park.

The Riverwalk Bridge trailhead and parking lot at 1580 Old Lenoir Rd. NW remains closed because of OLLE Art Walk construction on Old Lenoir Rd. near the entrance.
Tags
Charlotte Area Hickory RiverwalkHickory
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports