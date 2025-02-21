Hickory reopens Riverwalk Bridge, repairs damage from Helene

The city of Hickory has reopened its Riverwalk Outerwater Bridge, a pedestrian and cycling bridge that runs over Lake Hickory on the Catawba River.

The bridge had been closed since late September after Hurricane Helene damaged a section of its handrail.

The city closed the bridge while custom handrailing was manufactured and installed.

"The City appreciates everyone's patience while the necessary repairs were being made to safely reopen the bridge for public use," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The bridge is now again open for pedestrians and cyclists coming from Geitner Park.

The Riverwalk Bridge trailhead and parking lot at 1580 Old Lenoir Rd. NW remains closed because of OLLE Art Walk construction on Old Lenoir Rd. near the entrance.