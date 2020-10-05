-
A company in the Hickory area helped develop a technology that could make social distancing and coronavirus contact tracing easier. VOLT Wearable Tech,…
-
About 60 homes were damaged from an explosion at a hydrogen fuel plant near Hickory on Tuesday, Catawba County officials said.The explosion took place at…
-
Police in Hickory say a man died after officers used a Taser on him during a struggle Monday.The Hickory Police Department said officers were…
-
How do you respond to tragedies? We all face them periodically over the course of our lives. Sometimes there's little we can do to remedy the situation.…
-
-
Mecklenburg County wasn't the only place with important races on the ballot on Tuesday. Voters in Gastonia sent two new faces to City Council, while in…
-
In the race for Matthews mayor, incumbent Paul Bailey and town Commissioner John Higdon will move on to next month’s general election. They were the top…
-
Heavy rains plagued several North Carolina counties resulting in a fatal crash in Lincoln County, school cancellations in Catawba County and evacuations…
-
A teenager was killed and a 3-year-old injured following a shooting at a Hickory apartment complex Thursday night. The Hickory Police Department said the…
-
A North Carolina police officer who was fired after being accused of yanking a woman out of her car and slamming her face-first to the ground has been…