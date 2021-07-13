© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Justice

Couple Wanted In January Hickory Killing Arrested In Arizona

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published July 13, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT
police_lights.jpg
MAX PIXEL
/

A fugitive couple wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Hickory six months ago were arrested Tuesday in Arizona, federal authorities said.

U.S. Marshals Service officials said 62-year-old Eric Parker and 50-year-old Tangela Parker were taken into custody in Phoenix.

Authorities said the couple had been on the run since Jan. 13.

The Parkers are suspects in the death of Phelifia Marlow, who was shot at a furniture plant in Hickory, North Carolina a few days after a workplace dispute.

U.S. Marshals said they worked over 30 leads stretching across eight states before developing information that the Parkers were staying at a Phoenix residence under the fake names of Jason and Elizabeth Reardon.

The couple was arrested and face extradition to North Carolina.

Tags

Crime & JusticeHickory
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press