Tunnel to Towers Foundation honoring CMPD officers

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police will join an event in uptown in April to honor fallen officers, a year after the deadliest shooting of law enforcement officers in the city’s history.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation Charlotte Climb will take place at Bank of America Stadium on April 27. The charity event will honor law enforcement officers who were injured or died during a shooting last year in the Shannon Park neighborhood. Three U.S. marshals and a CMPD officer were shot and killed while attempting to serve a warrant. The suspect was killed.

During the April event, participants will hustle up and down the stairs of the entire lower portion of the stadium and will finish by going down the ramps and onto the football field. Organizers say it typically takes anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes to complete. Event registration is open and starts at $5 for spectators.

For first responders who want to participate in the event, registration is $45 before March 26.