NEWS BRIEFS

Police search for evidence related to Asha Degree disappearance

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published April 4, 2025 at 4:14 PM EDT

Police in Cleveland County on Friday continued to search for leads in the case of a missing girl who came to be called Shelby’s Sweetheart.

The FBI, SBI and Cleveland County Sheriff’s office searched properties along Highway 274 and NC-182 near Shelby on Friday morning. They are looking for evidence in relation to Asha Degree, a nine-year-old girl who disappeared 25 years ago.

On Valentine’s Day 2000, Degree went missing after leaving her home just outside of Shelby sometime in the night. She was last seen walking along the road in the pre-dawn darkness. Police said a property owner gave law enforcement agents permission to search properties in the area Friday. No further information was released.

Last year, law enforcement agents searched a home and removed evidence they said was connected to the case. Police also searched a car at a nearby home but no human remains were found.

If you have information directly related to the investigation, call the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office at 704-484-4756.
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.