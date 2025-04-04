© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Rep. Moore files radar gap closure bill

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 4, 2025 at 9:28 AM EDT

Congressman Tim Moore introduced the Radar Gap Elimination Act this week, directing the National Weather Service to modernize America’s weather radar network and close coverage gaps in high-risk areas like Charlotte. The legislation is co-sponsored with Congresswoman Deborah Ross and Congressman Pat Harrigan. Specifically, the bill directs the National Weather Service to replace aging NEXRAD radar infrastructure and prioritize the deployment of Phased Array Radar in locations that are more than 75 miles from existing radar coverage. That would allow meteorologists to detect severe weather closer to the ground, particularly in areas where traditional radar fails to capture low-level storm activity
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
