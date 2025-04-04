Rep. Moore files radar gap closure bill

Congressman Tim Moore introduced the Radar Gap Elimination Act this week, directing the National Weather Service to modernize America’s weather radar network and close coverage gaps in high-risk areas like Charlotte. The legislation is co-sponsored with Congresswoman Deborah Ross and Congressman Pat Harrigan. Specifically, the bill directs the National Weather Service to replace aging NEXRAD radar infrastructure and prioritize the deployment of Phased Array Radar in locations that are more than 75 miles from existing radar coverage. That would allow meteorologists to detect severe weather closer to the ground, particularly in areas where traditional radar fails to capture low-level storm activity