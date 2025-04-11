Alma Adams panel discussion tonight at Livingstone College

12th District congress woman Alma Adams is the headliner tonight for a panel discussion at Livingstone College in Salisbury. The free event starts at 6 p.m. in the Harriet Tubman Theatre on the college’s campus.

The panel discussion also includes Mayor Pro Tem Harry McLaughlin of Salisbury and Mayor Pro Tem Michael Holmes of High Point.

The conversation will focus on topics like education, immigration, social security and the economy. Audience members will have an opportunity to ask questions.

The event will also feature a performance by Livingstone’s gospel choir.