NEWS BRIEFS

Alma Adams panel discussion tonight at Livingstone College

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 11, 2025 at 3:47 PM EDT
Alma Adams represents North Carolina's 12th congressional district.
U.S. House of Representatives
Alma Adams represents North Carolina's 12th congressional district.

12th District congress woman Alma Adams is the headliner tonight for a panel discussion at Livingstone College in Salisbury. The free event starts at 6 p.m. in the Harriet Tubman Theatre on the college’s campus.

The panel discussion also includes Mayor Pro Tem Harry McLaughlin of Salisbury and Mayor Pro Tem Michael Holmes of High Point.

The conversation will focus on topics like education, immigration, social security and the economy. Audience members will have an opportunity to ask questions.

The event will also feature a performance by Livingstone’s gospel choir.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
