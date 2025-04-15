© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Matthews names James Avens Jr. as its new police chief

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 15, 2025 at 3:22 PM EDT
James Avens Jr. has been named Matthew's new chief of police.
Town of Matthews
The Town of Matthews has named James Avens Jr. as the next chief of the Matthews Police Department.

He brings more than 23 years of law enforcement experience to the role, most recently serving as interim chief of the Elizabeth City Police Department, after six years as the department’s Deputy Chief.

A native of Halifax County, North Carolina, Avens began his career with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, serving in the patrol division and the narcotics division as a drug agent, according to a news release.

He later joined the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office as a school resource officer. In 2006, he returned to his hometown of Weldon, North Carolina, to join the Weldon Police Department, where he steadily rose through the ranks, earning promotions to captain, deputy chief and chief in 2017.

Avens also currently serves as president of the North Carolina Police Executive Association.

The Town of Matthews selected Avens following a nationwide search and recruitment process. As chief, Avens will direct all activities of the Matthews Police Department and oversee about 87 full and part-time employees.

Interim Chief Penny Dunn will conclude her time with the Town of Matthews, and Avens will begin his role on June 2.
Charlotte Area Matthews Police Chief
