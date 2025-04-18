IRS extends tax filing deadline for North Carolina — again

If you still haven’t gotten around to filing your taxes and you are a North Carolina resident, you now have even more time to get your filing together.

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service has again extended the deadline for North Carolina residents to file federal taxes, according to a news release published Thursday.

The new deadline for North Carolinians to file their federal taxes is Sept. 25. Previously, the IRS had extended the deadline for North Carolina to May 1, citing the lingering effects of Hurricane Helene.

The state of North Carolina has also extended its deadline to file state taxes to May 1. However, if you owe the government money, you may still have to pay interest, which begins to accrue on April 1, unless you live in one of the 25 North Carolina counties that received a disaster declaration due to Hurricane Helene.

Those counties are Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes, and Yancey. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians also received a disaster declaration.

Anyone who needs a tax filing extension beyond Sept. 25, 2025, for tax year 2024 can get it, but they must request the extra time. This type of filing extension is not an extension of time to pay.

These requests cannot be filed electronically. They can be filed only on paper using Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return.

Though this extension will give a taxpayer until Oct. 15, 2025, to file, the IRS emphasized that tax payments are still due by Sept. 25, 2025.

North Carolina residents have the option to file their taxes online for free through one of the the North Carolina Department of Revenue's free file resources. Find those resources on the NCDOR's website.

