Duke University warns international students not to leave the U.S.

Weeks ahead of summer break, Duke University is warning international students — including green card holders — not to leave the United States, citing potential travel bans and immigration restrictions by the new Trump administration. In its recommendation, Duke Visa Services referenced a report last month that the Trump administration was considering a travel ban encompassing 43 countries. While no restriction has come, Duke cautioned one “could be released at any time — potentially with immediate effect.”

Duke also said U.S. immigration personnel have elevated screening procedures, including asking extra questions and searching electronic devices. More than 200 international students from 86 countries were part of Duke’s most recent first-year undergraduate class.