Lovin' Life music festival road closures underway uptown

Street closures began in uptown Charlotte Monday ahead of this weekend’s Lovin’ Life music festival. Streets are closed around First Ward Park as workers erect outdoor stages where Gwen Stefani, Benson Boone, the Dave Matthews Band, and others will perform Friday through Sunday. Festival director Gregg McConnell told reporters the festival won’t just feature national acts this year.

"The local music community will be strongly represented with 18 bands on our local stage, over 10 of Charlotte’s best restaurants will be featured at the festival. Several amazing local artists -- some of them students -- will showcase their work throughout the event. And nearly all of Charlotte’s sports professional teams will be involved," he said.

Organizers say ticket sales are in line with last year, when some 86,000 people attended the inaugural Lovin’ Life festival.