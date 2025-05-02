© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

House fire, explosion rocks Dilworth

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published May 2, 2025 at 2:21 PM EDT

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house explosion Friday morning in Dilworth. A little after 6 am, crews received calls about an explosion on Lombardy Circle, just off East Boulevard. Officials said no one was in the home at the time of the explosion.

The house was completely destroyed. One person nearby was evaluated by MEDIC and released. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the explosion and fire is not known. Firefighters said they were dealing with gas leaks as well.
Charlotte Area
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports