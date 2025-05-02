House fire, explosion rocks Dilworth
The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house explosion Friday morning in Dilworth. A little after 6 am, crews received calls about an explosion on Lombardy Circle, just off East Boulevard. Officials said no one was in the home at the time of the explosion.
The house was completely destroyed. One person nearby was evaluated by MEDIC and released. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the explosion and fire is not known. Firefighters said they were dealing with gas leaks as well.
At approximately 6:16 a.m., Charlotte Fire began receiving multiple 911 calls reporting the sound of an explosion in the 1600 block of Lambardy Circle. Engine 2 arrived on scene at 6:18 a.m. to find a single-story residence fully involved in fire.— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 2, 2025
