After delays, Real ID deadline arrives for travelers

Here’s a heads-up for the 160,000-plus people who pass through Charlotte Douglas International Airport on a typical day: The Real ID deadline has arrived, and domestic air travelers are expected to have compliant identification starting Wednesday.

It’s been 20 years since Congress passed the Real ID Act to strengthen security standards for identification, such as driver's licenses. Starting Wednesday, the federal government will begin enforcing the law.

A Real ID, marked with a star, is not required to drive. However, travelers will need it to board domestic flights or to enter military bases and federal facilities, such as courthouses. Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Dan Velez says a U.S. passport is also acceptable for air travel, as are many other documents issued by the federal government.

"That is your real ID. You can use it to get on a domestic flight. If you have a passport card, you could use that," Velez said. "If you're a Department of Defense member and you have a DOD ID card or dependents with their ID cards, can also travel by using those cards. If you're a DHS trusted traveler, you can use that as well."

Wednesday is REAL ID go day! Got yours? If not, don’t worry, you may already be REAL ID compliant…check here: https://t.co/2HREMg1Jq8 pic.twitter.com/rWZeZOx5u4 — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) May 5, 2025

If you don’t have a Real ID, you can visit the TSA website to see a list of acceptable forms of identification for air travel.