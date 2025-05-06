© 2025 WFAE

After delays, Real ID deadline arrives for travelers

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published May 6, 2025 at 4:08 PM EDT
Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Palmer Magri
/
WFAE
Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Here’s a heads-up for the 160,000-plus people who pass through Charlotte Douglas International Airport on a typical day: The Real ID deadline has arrived, and domestic air travelers are expected to have compliant identification starting Wednesday.

It’s been 20 years since Congress passed the Real ID Act to strengthen security standards for identification, such as driver's licenses. Starting Wednesday, the federal government will begin enforcing the law.

A Real ID, marked with a star, is not required to drive. However, travelers will need it to board domestic flights or to enter military bases and federal facilities, such as courthouses. Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Dan Velez says a U.S. passport is also acceptable for air travel, as are many other documents issued by the federal government.

"That is your real ID. You can use it to get on a domestic flight. If you have a passport card, you could use that," Velez said. "If you're a Department of Defense member and you have a DOD ID card or dependents with their ID cards, can also travel by using those cards. If you're a DHS trusted traveler, you can use that as well."

If you don’t have a Real ID, you can visit the TSA website to see a list of acceptable forms of identification for air travel.

Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
