NEWS BRIEFS

Pineville street takeover shooting

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published June 9, 2025 at 11:14 AM EDT

One person was hospitalized and one person is in police custody following a street takeover and a shooting in Pineville early Sunday.

WSOC reports Pineville police responded to a street takeover in the Park Road area near Park 51 Shops just after 4 a.m. Sunday. Police said multiple vehicles gathered and “engaged in reckless driving, including burnouts and donuts in a parking lot.”

Police had received multiple 911 calls about a large crowd, vehicles blocking traffic, and possible shots fired.
Charlotte Area Pineville
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
