Pineville street takeover shooting

One person was hospitalized and one person is in police custody following a street takeover and a shooting in Pineville early Sunday.

WSOC reports Pineville police responded to a street takeover in the Park Road area near Park 51 Shops just after 4 a.m. Sunday. Police said multiple vehicles gathered and “engaged in reckless driving, including burnouts and donuts in a parking lot.”

Police had received multiple 911 calls about a large crowd, vehicles blocking traffic, and possible shots fired.