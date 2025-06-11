North Carolina Josh Stein forms advisory council for cannabis

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein said his new advisory council on cannabis and THC will focus on imposing age limits for purchase but also allowing adult recreational use of intoxicating products.

Stein says he wants to protect young people from intoxicating THC products . Stein has announced a new advisory group that will recommend how North Carolina should regulate cannabis sales.

In a video posted to X on Wednesday, Stein said unregulated THC products are widely available across the state, even though marijuana is illegal.

The newly formed Advisory Council on Cannabis will be tasked with making recommendations to protect young people from intoxicating THC products while legalizing adult use in North Carolina.



"All across North Carolina there are unregulated THC products that are intoxicating available for purchase," Stein said. "All you have to do is just walk into any vape shop and you'll see."

Right now, there’s no legal minimum age to buy THC products in North Carolina, and no requirements for labeling. Such products are made from hemp, which it’s legal to farm. Stein says the new council will work on a system to protect young people, allow legal adult sales, and clear past convictions for THC possession.

