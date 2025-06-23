Extreme heat forecast in Charlotte

Extreme heat is forecast for the Charlotte area and much of the state for at least the next three days with temperatures pushing triple digits and heat indexes expected to be 103 degrees on Monday and 107 degrees on Tuesday.

Mecklenburg County Emergency Services continues to monitor weather data, including daily high temperatures, heat durations and humidity.

The county heat plan includes extending hours of cooling centers, pools and spraygrounds, as well as providing free public transportation to these locations on CATS.