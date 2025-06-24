© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Heat advisory is in effect for Charlotte area

WFAE
Published June 24, 2025
If you thought Monday was hot, just wait until Tuesday afternoon.

A heat advisory is in effect Tuesday for the Piedmont, the foothills and upstate South Carolina, with temperatures forecast near 100 degrees and heat indexes — factoring in humidity — as high as 108 degrees.

Charlotte Area Transit will offer free rides to Mecklenburg County cooling stations through Thursday. These include some shelters for unhoused people, recreation centers, spraygrounds and pools.

High temperatures are expected to remain in the mid- to upper 90s through Thursday. There is, however, a chance of showers Wednesday afternoon.

