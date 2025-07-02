Former Belmont mayor Charlie Martin dies after years of service

Charles "Charlie" R. Martin, the former longtime mayor of Belmont, has died, city and county officials confirmed this week. Martin served as mayor for nearly a decade and spent 8 years before that on the Belmont City Council.

His death on July 1, 2025 came two days after Martin was honored by Gov. Josh Stein with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in a private ceremony, recognizing his years of service to Belmont.

Martin stepped down as mayor in June 2023 citing health concerns. During his tenure, he led the city through the COVID-19 pandemic, the creation of Kevin Loftin Riverfront Park and Ebb Gantt Park, construction of new city facilities and major projects like the Belmont Town Center, Chronicle Mill and the revitalization of East Belmont.

Martin attended Belmont Abbey College and city officials said he considered Belmont his hometown, despite being raised in New York.

"There was no better ambassador for the City of Belmont," said Mayor Pro Tem Jim Hefferan in a statement. He remembered Martin as a "people person" who coached sports, attended Queen of the Apostles Church and "always gave his best for Belmont."

Writing on social media, Gaston County Commission Chair Chad Brown remembered Martin as a passionate public servant who gave his time generously. He described Martin as someone who "cared passionately about the people in his community," whether through coaching youth basketball, serving on local boards, or lending his voice as an announcer at South Point High School football games.

“Charlie was exactly the type of man that made you proud to be a Gaston County resident,” Brown wrote. “He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.”