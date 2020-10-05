-
Kevin Jonas Sr. says he worried when he asked Convoy of Hope to come to Belmont to help people hurt by the coronavirus shutdown.Jonas is owner of Nellie’s…
-
North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services has approved CaroMont Health’s plan to build a hospital in Belmont near Interstate 85 and state…
-
CaroMont Health announced plans Friday for its second hospital in Gaston County, near Belmont Abbey College. CaroMont is a regional nonprofit health care…
-
Throughout the course of WFAE's Finding Home series, we’ve spent a lot of time discussing gentrification and the people who are displaced from their homes…
-
Heavy fog was responsible for numerous flight delays out of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Tuesday. The Federal Aviation Administration issued…
-
The U.S. National Whitewater Center is hosting races this weekend that'll determine who represents the U.S. Canoe and Kayak team at this year’s world…
-
BELMONT The standoff between law enforcement and a gunman at a Belmont CVS has ended without injury and all lanes of Wilkinson Boulevard have been…