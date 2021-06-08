CaroMont Starts Construction On New Belmont Hospital

CaroMont Health on Tuesday marked the start of construction on a new hospital and medical campus in Belmont. The facility, located off Interstate 85 in Gaston County, will include a 66-bed hospital, a 16-room emergency department, a labor and delivery unit, operating rooms, a medical office building and a parking deck.

The hospital, which was first proposed in 2019, will be CaroMont’s second in Gaston County and is scheduled to open in 2023. CaroMont is based in Gastonia, where it operates the 435-bed CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

Darcel Walker, a spokesperson for CaroMont, said in March 2020 that the new Belmont hospital was expected to cost around $196 million. The hospital system said on Tuesday that early estimates show the new facility could create as many as 150 new jobs in the region and see as many as 16,000 patients in its first year.

Aerial rendering of CaroMont Regional Medical Center-Belmont

“This medical campus, and the hospital that will anchor it, will extend our clinical network to better serve communities in the eastern part of Gaston County,” Richard Blackburn, a CaroMont executive, said in a news release.

In September 2020, CaroMontand Belmont Abbey College entered into a longterm partnership to allow CaroMont to build the new hospital and medical campus on land owned by the college and monastic community since the late 1800s.