-
Plans to revive lithium mining in Gaston County got a big boost this week when electric car maker Tesla Inc. signed up as the first customer of…
-
The Confederate monument outside the Gaston County courthouse will stay where it’s at for now.County commissioners voted on Aug. 3 to remove the monument…
-
Gaston County commissioners voted 6-1 Monday night to move a Confederate monument that has stood in front of the courthouse since 1912.The vote to give…
-
Gaston County Commissioners have scheduled a special meeting Monday to vote on removing a Confederate monument outside the Gaston County…
-
A majority of Gaston County commissioners Tuesday night agreed to seek legislative approval to let citizens vote whether to remove a Confederate monument…
-
Gaston County commissioners will get a report on the county's Confederate monument Tuesday night, at a meeting that's expected to draw a crowd in a time…
-
A Confederate monument and a confrontation at a local ice cream shop in Gastonia brought people out to protest this week. A lot was happening Thursday on…
-
A group called "Retire the Red Raider" is lobbying the Gaston County school board to change the mascot for Belmont's South Point High School.The raider in…
-
A panel of Gaston County residents voted 7-5 Monday to remove a Confederate monument that has stood in front of the county courthouse for 88 years. The…
-
There was a lot of talk about unity and common ground at the first meeting of Gaston’s Council of Understanding, but sharp differences emerged, too.…