Gastonia Police Department launches Real Time Crime Center

The Gastonia Police Department opened a real time crime center on Thursday that will support officers in the field.

Gastonia will be the latest North Carolina city to open a real-time crime center, part of an effort to integrate and monitor data. The center will be linked to Flock, a nationwide network that connects more than 5,000 law enforcement agencies.

The Gastonia Police Department plans to use 144 downtown cameras, 22 Flock live cameras and 21 license plate readers. The department also expects to purchase its first drone equipped with license plate reading and live video capabilities to serve as a first responder in January 2026.

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson attended the announcement and said communities that have adopted integrated systems have been pleased with the results.

"I'm really grateful that folks here, local leaders, law enforcement leaders decided to make this a priority you are going to feel great about having made this investment," Jackson said. "When you talk to the handful of other towns and cities in North Carolina that have made this investment, none of them regret it. They all feel really good about the decision to do this."

The center will initially be staffed by four people but could expand to 12. Police officials estimate the annual cost of staffing and operating the center at about $641,000.

