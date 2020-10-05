-
Mecklenburg County wasn't the only place with important races on the ballot on Tuesday. Voters in Gastonia sent two new faces to City Council, while in…
After nearly seven decades in business, Mary Jo's Cloth Store in Gastonia will permanently close by the end of August, according to a post on the…
A 17-year old student at Forestview High School in Gastonia was charged with making a false report of mass violence after they say he threatened to shoot…
As part of our “Block by Block,” series, this report takes you to Gastonia. In the early 20th century, Gastonia was home to one of the largest textile…
“Cheat Death” may have a short life as a hospital slogan, at least at CaroMont Health in Gastonia.The nonprofit company that operates Gastonia’s hospital…
A Gaston County martial arts instructor held a seminar a week ago for teachers about how to respond in a school shooting. First grade teachers, school…